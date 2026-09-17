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Kisii: Over 500 phones recovered from repair shop used by theft syndicate

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A phone theft and hacking racket has been uncovered in Kisii town, with detectives arresting two suspects and recovering more than 500 mobile phones and motherboards.

The operation was conducted by DCI Kisii Central detectives in collaboration with fraud investigators from Mogo Auto Ltd.

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The suspects, Duncan Ontita Anyaga and Phares Nyagaka Luke, were arrested during a raid on a phone repair shop at Market Plaza in Kisii town.

Detectives recovered more than 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards from the premises.

Among them were several Mogo-financed Tecno KM4 handsets that had earlier been reported missing.

The DCI said the handsets had been stripped of their security locks and prepared for resale.

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The two suspects remain in custody as detectives finalise investigations ahead of their arraignment.

The DCI reaffirmed commitment to working with partners to disrupt networks involved in the theft, unlawful unlocking and illegal resale of financed mobile phones.

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