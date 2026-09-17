Plans to commemorate Raila Odinga’s first death anniversary take shape

Plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are gathering pace.

The family has set October 10 to 17 as the tentative dates for the main commemorative activities and is inviting individuals, organisations and institutions to submit proposals on how they wish to remember the former Prime Minister.

Speaking at Capitol Hill on Thursday, Raila’s widow Mama Ida Odinga said the celebrations will bring together Kenyans from different political and social backgrounds.

She revealed that the family has constituted a national steering committee chaired by Prof Adams Oloo and deputised by MP Otiende Amollo to the coordinate activities of the anniversary.

“These celebrations do not belong to the committee; they belong to the people. Baba’s people are all welcome. We know many Kenyans did not have an opportunity to mourn him in the way they wished,” said Mama Ida.

Prof Oloo urged individuals, organisations and institutions to write to the committee outlining how they would like to participate.

“This celebration has to be national; it knows no religion, it has no boundary. It has to reflect what Baba was,” Oloo said.

The family-led programme will run alongside activities announced by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under its “Mwezi wa Baba” programme.

ODM has dedicated October to commemorating its founder, with activities beginning with a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony on October 2, followed by a memorial rally in Kakamega on October 9.

Family-led activities are scheduled from October 10 to 15 and will culminate in a memorial service at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

Other ODM activities include a memorial rally in Garissa on October 17, engagements at the Coast on October 18 and 19, activities in Kajiado on October 21 and Turkana from October 23 to 25.

The party will hold a final memorial rally in Nairobi on October 31.

Meanwhile, several institutions are establishing initiatives in Raila’s memory.

The University of Nairobi is establishing the Raila Odinga Centre for Democracy, which will be launched during the anniversary week while Daystar University has initiated plans for a symposium in his memory.

The Kenya School of Government has also established the Raila Odinga Regional Leadership Academy as a centre of excellence for governance, public sector leadership and public administration studies.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving treatment in India.