County News

Mining ministry begins public participation on four key policy instruments

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs is conducting a nationwide public participation exercise on four key policy and legislative instruments aimed at strengthening and modernising Kenya’s mining sector.

The instruments under review include the Draft Minerals, Mining and Beneficiation Policy; the Draft Mining (Mine Health, Safety and Environment) Regulations, 2026; the Draft Explosives Bill, 2026; and the Explosives (Licences and Fees) Regulations, 2026.

Speaking during a public participation forum held in Kathwana, State Department for Mining Secretary David Onyancha urged residents of Tharaka Nithi County to support the proposed Mining Bill, saying it is designed to protect local communities and landowners while promoting responsible and sustainable exploitation of mineral resources.

Residents welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the review process, with many expressing their expectations that the proposed legislation will promote safer, more transparent, and sustainable mining practices.

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Among the key proposals in the Draft Explosives Bill, 2026 is the establishment of the Directorate of Commercial Explosives and Inspections, which will oversee the regulation, licensing, and inspection of explosives used in mining and other sectors.

The Bill also provides for the appointment of a Director in charge of the Directorate, who will serve as the Chief Inspector of Explosives. It outlines the powers of inspectors, including the authority to enter and inspect premises, halt unsafe operations, seek police assistance where necessary, and arrest offenders.

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Additionally, the proposed law sets out requirements for the manufacture, storage, possession, and transportation of both authorised and unauthorised explosives.

It also introduces licensing procedures for manufacturers, dealers, and pyrotechnicians, as well as regulations governing explosives licences and related fees.

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