Moi International Airport bags three awards at ACI Africa Awards

Moi International Airport, Mombasa, has earned continental recognition for passenger facilitation and operational readiness, securing three runner-up honours at the 2026 ACI Africa Passenger Facilitation & Readiness Excellence Awards. The awards were presented during the ACI Africa Conference Gala Dinner in Abuja, Nigeria.

The airport was recognised in Governance, Stakeholders Integration and Processes, competing in the category for airports handling fewer than two million passengers annually.

Together, the honours acknowledge the leadership, partnerships and operational practices that support an efficient passenger journey.

Organised by Airports Council International Africa (ACI Africa), the awards involve jury evaluation of airport submissions across defined areas of passenger facilitation and readiness. Recognition is organised by annual passenger traffic bands, placing airports alongside facilities of comparable size.

The Governance recognition highlights clear leadership, defined responsibilities and effective oversight. Stakeholders Integration acknowledges coordination among airlines, government agencies, ground handlers and service providers, while Processes recognises well-designed passenger journeys, sound procedures and continuous improvement.

For us, these achievements reflect the collective effort of the Moi International Airport team and its partners. Their work connects the many services involved in airport operations to deliver a smoother experience for passengers.

We take this time to congratulate the airport’s staff and stakeholders on this achievement and thank passengers for their continued trust. The Authority remains committed to building on this progress to improve service delivery across its airport network.