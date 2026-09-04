OMS Africa appoints Lydia Gakanga as new principal officer 

OMS Africa has appointed Lydia Wangare Gakanga as its Principal Officer as the firm seeks to solidify its position as a leading brokerage firm in Africa.

Gakanga whose appointment is immediate joins OMS Africa just over a year after Kweli Capital Group acquired a majority stake in the brokerage formerly known as Old Mutual Securities Ltd from Old Mutual Holdings Plc in 2025 for an undisclosed sum.

“I am delighted to take up this role at a time when the industry is experiencing unique challenges. I look forward to working with my team to position this firm among the best brokerage companies not only in the region, but across the continent,” said Gakanga.

In her new role, Gakanga is tasked with running of the firm’s operations, ensuring regulatory compliance and client conduct.

She joins the brokerage from Stanbic Bank Kenya where she served as Investment Specialist within the Wealth & Investments team.

Gakanga brings more than a decade of experience across banking, asset management, portfolio management

and capital markets.

OMS Africa has operated on the Nairobi Securities Exchange since 1992, currently serves more than 34,000 clients and has over 34 years of experience in stockbrokerage.