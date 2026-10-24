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Moiben rehab centre parents and guardians hail facility as lifeline for families

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read
Young people, parents, guardians present and rehabilitation professionals at the Uasin Gishu County Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Moiben on Friday

Parents and guardians of young people battling drug and substance abuse gathered at the Uasin Gishu County Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Moiben on Friday with hearts full of gratitude and eyes shining with hope.

For many, the free services offered at the facility have been nothing short of a miracle.

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One mother, her voice steady but emotional, captured the relief felt by countless families.

“I have travelled to Karen Nairobi, Migori and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, but at these facilities, I was asked to pay huge amounts of money. Here at the Uasin Gishu County Rehabilitation Centre, the services are free,” she said, her words drawing nods of agreement from other parents seated around her.

The occasion was the first family therapy session for clients in the ninth cohort currently undergoing treatment.

The parents, guardians present, and rehabilitation professionals sat together, sharing stories, offering encouragement, and strengthening the bonds that will help the recovering individuals return to their communities.

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Chief Programme Officer in charge of Rehabilitation Services, Mrs. Beatrice Tanui, who represented Alcoholic Drinks Control Board Director Koiya Arap Maiyo, spoke with quiet passion about the power of family.

“Nurturing strong and consistent relationships between parents and their children is critical,” she told the gathering.

“Parental support, understanding and encouragement are essential in helping clients recover and reintegrate into society,” she added.

Tanui revealed that the county government under Governor Dr Jonathan Bii Chelilim is already planning more such centres.

“We want to expand access so that more individuals and families affected by drug and substance abuse can receive the help they need,” she said, thanking the parents for showing up and standing by their loved ones.

Facility Manager Mrs. Carolyn Cheboi urged the community to choose compassion over judgment.

“Please avoid stigmatising these clients or using discouraging language,” she appealed. “They need encouragement, acceptance and understanding as they work towards rebuilding their lives.”

For the families who once faced crushing medical bills and long, uncertain journeys in search of treatment, the Moiben centre has become more than a facility.

It is a place where hope is free, recovery is shared, and a county government has chosen to stand with its people.

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