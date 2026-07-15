Mombasa BMU leaders get training to boost blue economy

Beach Management Unit (BMU) leaders in Mombasa have received fresh training aimed at strengthening fisheries governance and promoting sustainable management of marine resources as part of efforts to advance Kenya’s Blue Economy.

The capacity-building workshop, organized by the Kenya Fisheries Service (KeFS) in partnership with Community Action for Nature Conservation (CANACO), brought together BMU officials from across Mombasa County for training on fisheries laws, leadership, advocacy and sustainable resource management.

Speaking during the workshop in Utange, Assistant Director of Fisheries Benedict Keilu said empowering BMU leaders with legal and governance knowledge is essential in protecting fisheries resources while improving the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities.

Keilu said the training helps BMU officials better understand their legal mandate, the responsibilities of government institutions and the role of private sector players in supporting sustainable fisheries management.

“The capacity-building forum gives participants an opportunity to understand their responsibilities, the government’s obligations towards them, and the role of the private sector in supporting the fisheries sector,” he said.

He noted that the Kenya Fisheries Service continues to promote compliance with fisheries regulations through close collaboration with coastal communities, describing the approach as key to ensuring sustainable exploitation of marine resources.

“We are building the sector together by promoting fisheries compliance for sustainability and demonstrating how beneficial the Blue Economy can be if all stakeholders work together in harmony and collaboration,” Keilu added.

He also highlighted ongoing government investment in fisheries infrastructure, citing the development of the Kidongo Fish Landing Site as one of the projects aimed at improving working conditions and boosting productivity within the sector.

Representing CANACO, Doreen Simiyu said the organization is complementing government efforts by strengthening the advocacy, leadership and fisheries enforcement skills of BMU officials.

She said the training is intended to equip BMU leaders with the capacity to effectively represent fishing communities while ensuring proper implementation of fisheries laws.

“One of the core functions of Beach Management Units is advocacy. We are here to support their leaders so they can perform that mandate more effectively,” Simiyu said.

She emphasized that effective fisheries governance must be grounded in a clear understanding of the law and revealed that participants would develop action plans to guide implementation of the knowledge acquired during the training.

BMU leaders welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that will enhance community participation in fisheries management.

Mombasa BMU Assistant Chairman Alex Ria Ngarawi said the workshop would strengthen the capacity of BMUs to sustainably manage fisheries resources while improving the livelihoods of fishing communities.

He, however, appealed to the government to issue title deeds for fish landing sites to safeguard community investments and secure the future of the fisheries sector.

“We appreciate this training because it will improve our capacity to serve our communities and urge the government to provide title deeds for our landing sites,” Ngarawi said.

His sentiments were echoed by Said Ali Said, who called for increased government funding to enable BMUs to effectively carry out their expanding responsibilities.

He also urged the government to harmonize fisheries and wildlife legislation, arguing that inconsistencies between the two legal frameworks frequently result in lengthy court cases that disadvantage fishing communities.

Said further appealed to Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho to appoint officials with a strong understanding of fisheries legislation to spearhead reforms aimed at addressing legal contradictions affecting the sector.