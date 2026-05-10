Kenya, France sign 11 MOUs across key sectors

Kenya and France have signed 11 agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors.

The agreements were signed at State House Nairobi, following bilateral talks between President William Ruto and President Emmanuel Macron of France.

President Macron is in the country for the Africa Forward Summit, which begins Monday, the 11th.

President Ruto said one of the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh 12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which will serve as a central pillar of Kenya’s urban transport modernisation programme.

The President said Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5 will expand and upgrade key commuter rail corridors linking Nairobi to satellite towns such as Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru, and Kikuyu.

“New extensions, including the Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction, will further improve connectivity across the metropolitan area,” he added.

The President said Kenya and France also signed an agreement establishing a joint venture to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure, an investment of about KSh 104 billion.

Further, he said, the two countries signed an agreement to facilitate the purchase of premium purple tea varieties and promote Kenyan speciality teas across French retail networks, creating opportunities for value addition and higher incomes for farmers.

The President pointed out that another agreement signed today supports Kenya’s digital transformation and connectivity enhancement agenda.

“Kenya is building a dynamic digital economy that is driving innovation, competitiveness, and regional integration through flagship initiatives such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway,” he said.

The President said he discussed with President Macron opportunities to deepen collaboration in digital infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity, data systems, and artificial intelligence, as Kenya continues to strengthen its position as a leading technology and innovation hub for East and Central Africa.

President Ruto said Kenya seeks to leverage France’s technology in the development of safe nuclear energy to support the country’s ambitious target of generating 10,000 megawatts of power.

“Kenya is going to benefit from France’s understanding of nuclear energy,” he said.

Additional bilateral agreements signed today cover cooperation in the blue economy and fisheries, financing for the raising of Masinga Dam and the modernisation of Kenya’s climate and weather services, production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Kenya, collaboration in agri-food systems transformation, and the expansion of the Kipeto Wind Energy Development Project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of KSh 32.5 billion.

President Ruto also said Kenya is keen on enhancing air connectivity between Kenya and France to support growing trade, tourism, and business engagement.

“At present, limitations in frequency, capacity, and routing constrain the full potential of direct air links between our two countries,” he said.

President Ruto said he also agreed with President Macron to strengthen cooperation in digital health, laboratory systems, and epidemic preparedness, including the improved use of real-time data for early detection and response.

“This will enhance healthcare delivery and strengthen Kenya’s capacity to respond to future outbreaks,” he said.

The President also welcomed the deepening cooperation in education and skills development, particularly in STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

He said the state-of-the-art University of Nairobi Engineering and Science Complex project, valued at KSh 5.6 billion, is now moving into the implementation phase.

On regional and global issues, President Ruto said they reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, climate action, and reform of the global financial architecture to ensure fair and predictable access to financing for developing countries.

“President Macron and I agreed that the Africa-France Summit must move beyond dialogue to implementation, with a clear focus on investment, innovation, and partnerships that deliver measurable results,” he said.

The President said the decision to host the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya, for the first time in a non-Francophone country, is a strong affirmation of the growing ties between the two countries.

“Kenya is deeply honoured to host this summit, the first to be held outside France or a Francophone African country in more than five decades,” he said.

He said the summit marks a significant step towards a more balanced, action-oriented, and results-driven partnership between Africa and France.

President Ruto said Kenya will continue working with like-minded countries to advance the country’s development agenda.

He explained that Kenya will not look East or West.

“We are looking forward,” he said.

On his part, President Macron said France is committed to building wider partnerships and expanding French investment in Africa.

On the multilateral level, he said the Africa Forward Summit will seek to reform the international financial architecture and defend the reforms at the G7 Summit to be hosted in France next month.

“We will try and speed up the reform of the African Financial Infrastructure with the African Development Bank,” he said.

The French President said hosting the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya does not alienate West African countries.

He said West African countries will be represented at the meeting.