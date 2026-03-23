FootballSports

French journalist Romain Molina’s exposé on AFCON 2025 reveals external interference

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Football investigative French journalist Romain Molina stated in a podcast released on  Saturday night that the first CAF disciplinary committee hearing was influenced by interference that went against Morocco.

He also claimed that the unauthorised gathering at Rabat train station was premeditated by the Senegalese Football Federation.

In this podcast, Romain Molina provides details on the behind-the-scenes tensions between CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF):

Interference during the initial hearing: Molina insists that there was political interference within the CAF disciplinary committee during the first ruling (which went against Morocco).

He suggests that Patrice Motsepe’s camp wanted to “flex its muscles” in the face of Fouzi Lekjaa’s growing influence.

Rabat train station:

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Regarding the incidents involving the Senegalese contingent, Molina indicates that the movement to Rabat train station without an adequate escort and the subsequent communication seemed orchestrated (or at least not coordinated with Moroccan security) to create a crowd surge and serve a narrative of victimisation.

CAF dysfunctions:

He describes an organisation “colonised” by FIFA and incapable of managing its own regulations, forcing Morocco to play the role of financial and organisational “saviour” (Awards, Youth AFCON, etc.), which ultimately creates resentment among other nations.

Refereeing and final:

Molina confirms that the CAF refereeing chief went down to see the final referee to give him instructions (not to give cards, not to whistle too early), totally disrupting the sovereignty of the refereeing body.

 

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