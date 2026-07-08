FootballSports

Morocco, the only African side in 2026 World Cup quarters

The Atlas Lions also became the first team from Africa to make it to a back-to-back quarter-final, having finished fourth in the 2022 edition.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Morocco will be the only African side in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the conclusion of the round of 16 fixtures on Tuesday night.

The Atlas Lions, who will get the last eight fixtures underway on Thursday night against two-time champions France, also became the first team from Africa to make it to a back-to-back quarter-final, having finished fourth in the 2022 edition.

Mohamed Ouahbi charges finished 2nd in group B after tying  Brazil on 7 points.

Atlas lions drew 1-1 against Brazil before edging Scotland by a solitary goal  and drubbed Haiti 4-2 in the last group match.

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In the round of 32, Morocco advanced by overcoming the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

They then comfortably defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the round of 16, setting the stage for a rematch against France .

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Egypt threw away the golden opportunity of making their maiden last eight appearance after losing a  2 goal lead to stumble 2-3 against defending champions Argentina on Tuesday.

Nine out of ten African representatives made it to the last 32,  save for Tunisia, before seven bowed out and only two teams remained in contention at the round of 16 after which only Morocco sailed through to the quarter-finals.

Morocco defeated Spain and Portugal in the last 16 and quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament before losing to France in the semi-finals.

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