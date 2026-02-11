Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended

The annual Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country tour will be extended after the fifth edition, set for this Saturday at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Eldoret.

The Sirikwa Classic, the only gold label race in Africa, which will be held on the 14th of this month, will be marking its 5th year since it was included in the World Athletics calendar in 2021.

Speaking in an interview, the race director, Barnaba Korir, revealed advanced discussions in extending the contract with World Athletics upon the conclusion of the 5 years.

Saturday’s race, which has attracted over 1900 athletes from both local and international areas, will feature the under-20 events (6 km women and 8 km men) and the 10 km senior men and women events.

Reigning World Champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich and World bronze medalist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will be defending their titles on Saturday.