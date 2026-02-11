AthleticsSports

Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The annual Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country tour will be extended after the fifth edition, set for this Saturday at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Eldoret.

The Sirikwa Classic, the only gold label race in Africa, which will be held on the 14th of this month, will be marking its 5th year since it was included in the World Athletics calendar in 2021.

Speaking in an interview, the race director, Barnaba Korir, revealed advanced discussions in extending the contract with World Athletics upon the conclusion of the 5 years.

Saturday’s race, which has attracted over 1900 athletes from both local and international areas, will feature the under-20 events (6 km women and 8 km men) and the 10 km senior men and women events.

Reigning World Champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich and World bronze medalist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will be defending their titles on Saturday.

Kenya,Tanzania and Uganda receive flag for hosting 2027 AFCON
Holders Barcelona face ‘even’ Chelsea Champions League semi-final
Lekjaa elected as CAF’s representative on the FIFA Council
Sir David Beckham: Global icon achieves ultimate goal
CHAN 2024:Resilient 10 man Kenya stun Morocco to take control of Group A
Google brings AI to US broadcast of Paris Olympics
Moraa dazzles to 54.96 secs to win 400m at the 3rd AK meet
Zambia name a 32-man provisional squad for CHAN
Special Olympic World Games: Willis Otieno wins Kenya first medal
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EACC launches probe into Bungoma County’s Ksh 3.7M Christmas tree lighting
Next Article Oburu warns ODM leaders against contradicting party decisions
- Advertisement -
Latest News
GMSMA calls for better spectrum management to unlock Ksh 662B for Kenya
Business Local Business
2,520 youth from 30 wards in Garissa County receive Ksh 63M in NYOTA start-up capital grants
County News NEWS
Oburu warns ODM leaders against contradicting party decisions
Local News
EACC launches probe into Bungoma County’s Ksh 3.7M Christmas tree lighting
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Football

Arsenal hosts defending champions Man City in a make-or-break match for the Gunners

Sports

Nairobi county hosts 3rd edition of Africa Tchoukball Championships

FootballSports

AFCON 2025: Draw to be conducted next month

Sports

Boost for KSSA term one games as Brookside pumps millions in sponsorship

Show More