Kindiki tours Talanta Sports City,impressed with ongoing construction

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki early this morning inspected the ongoing construction works of the 60,000-seater Talanta sports city along Ngong road, Nairobi to assess the progress of the project ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The DP lauded the Ruto administration for taking the bold move in constructing such project of an International standard saying it is the first international stadium to be built in this country since the completion of Kasarani stadium in 1987, thirty-nine years ago.

‘’You have witnessed that, for a long period of time, our country has not set aside funds for the development of stadiums and other sports infrastructure for more than 40 years.That’s why we are saying that President William Ruto has helped us so much, because it is through his current government that we have brought our sports industry back to life and nurtured the talents of our youth’’

Prof. Kindiki hinted that 31 other stadia are being built across Kenya, noting that it is the most extensive sports development programme ever initiated in the country.

‘’We are not just building Talanta Sports City. We are not only upgrading Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums, but we are also constructing 31 other stadiums across the Republic of Kenya, from Mombasa to Busia and from Wajir to Lodwar. We hope that every county will have at least one good sports facility to develop the talents of our young people’’.

Kindiki praised the workers for their role in building the nation, literally, with their hands and labour.

‘’You are contributing to one of our country’s milestone legacy projects, and I sincerely thank you so much. I want you to know that, despite the fact that you are earning your livelihood from this work and will receive your dues, the most important thing is that you are helping the Republic of Kenya acquire modern amenities’’, Kindiki said.