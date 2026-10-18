Mother and Child complex opened at Kapsabet Referral hospital

Residents of Nandi County are set to benefit from improved maternal and child healthcare services following the opening of a new complex at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital in Emgwen Constituency.

The 300-bed facility is expected to expand access to specialised healthcare services, including intensive care, high-dependency care, maternity theatres and renal care.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga, who inspected the Mother and Child Unit ahead of its official launch by the President, said the Ministry of Health had equipped the hospital through the National Equipment Service Programme at a cost of Ksh392 million.

He said the upgrades would increase the hospital’s bed capacity from 200 to 500 and expand the number of operating theatres from two to five.

The equipping also includes a 10-bed adult fully kitted ICU, an 18-bed preterm neonatal ICU and advanced diagnostic equipment.

“This development strengthens the President’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reform agenda by ensuring that citizens registered with and contributing to the Social Health Authority can access quality, comprehensive healthcare closer to home,” said Dr Oluga.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the KSh500 million Kapsabet County Referral Hospital Complex, which is scheduled for completion in March 2027.