Construction of Trans Nzoia hospital will continue uninterrupted, Ruto vows

President William Ruto has assured the residents of Trans Nzoia County that the recently launched KSh1 billion upgrade of their Level 5 hospital will go on uninterrupted.

The President said the project he launched last Friday had delayed because of Governor George Natembeya’s opposition to transformation and development initiatives from the National Government.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Kapsabet Diocese on Sunday, he pointed out that the hospital will benefit residents of Trans Nzoia and not an individual.

“We are doing 10 other similar projects in other parts of the country and Trans Nzoia is no exception. While the governor has the option of seeking medical services anywhere, the residents of Trans Nzioia do not. The project will go on uninterrupted,” President Ruto said.

The President remarks come in the wake of the governor’s call for protests over the construction of the hospital.

While in Trans Nzoia twice in the week, President Ruto pointed out that it was a shame for the governor to sabotage efforts to upgrade the hospital. Residents have nicknamed the health facility “Shakahola” because few people who seek medical care there ever come out alive.

“Shakahola” Forest tragedy refers to mass deaths in Kilifi County centred around a starvation cult led by a self-proclaimed pastor.

When completed, the 300-bed hospital will have 32 ICU and High Dependency Unit beds, four theatres, emergency and outpatient departments, radiology and laboratory facilities, maternity and newborns wings, and surgical wards.

The hospital will be completed in eight months, expanding access to specialised healthcare services and easing pressure on neighbouring hospitals.

At the same time, President Ruto cautioned the management of public hospitals against diverting funds meant for the purchase of essential drugs.

He said it was unacceptable that hospitals continue to lack essential medicines yet funds are available.

“Boards of Management of public hospitals must prioritise the purchase of medicines over other infrastructural development activities,” he said.

He made it clear that the Government was sending money directly to all health facilities contracted by the Social Health Authority (SHA), including dispensaries, health centres, saying there should be no excuse for the shortage of drugs.

“Money from SHA should not be used in the construction of hospital gates or laying of cabro blocks. The funds should be used for the intended purpose – buying medicines,” President Ruto explained.

Additionally, the President assured the Church that his administration would continue to unite Kenyans for peace and prosperity.

He said Kenya’s founding generation fought for independence and the freedom would only have full meaning if projects that directly impact on the lives of Kenyans are implemented.

The President said Kenyans must continously use their constitutional-guaranteed freedom to build what makes the country better.

“We must chose a better plan, vision and manifesto. This is the essence of democracy and freedom,” he stated.

He said it was incomplete for Kenyans to enjoy freedom and democracy remaining food insecure and poor.

Additionally, President Ruto said New Kenya Cooperatives Creameries (KCC) factories will now be managed locally by the farmers. Unlike before when the milk processor was run from Nairobi, local farmers will have the final say.

Already, the President pointed out, milk prices have jumped from less than KSh50 to KSh60 a litre at the Eldoret New KCC in September 2026, and are set to rise to KSh65 this month.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans not to gamble with the country’s leadership, saying President Ruto is leading the country’s transformation.

Mr Mudavadi told Kenyans not to second guess the destiny of the nation in the next General Election, saying President Ruto’s leadership was taking the country to the next level of development.

He castigated those who think they can form political parties eight months to the election and provide better leadership to Kenyans.

“Those who think they can parachute themselves into leadership in Kenya are daydreaming, ” he said.

Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Hanna Cheptumo (Gender), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Governors Eric Mutai (Kericho) and Stephen Sang (Nandi) and many MPs were also present.

Earlier, President Ruto commissioned the County Government of Nandi headquarters in Kapsabet, which will enhance efficiency in county operations and improve public service delivery.

He also opened the Anglican Church of Kenya Kapsabet Plaza in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County.

The plaza will provide modern commercial and office spaces and generate sustainable income to support the ACK’s ministry and community programmes.

At the same time, he inspected the construction of the 10,000-seater ultra-modern Kapsabet Stadium. Facilities at the stadium will include hostels for athletes during training.

The facility is 50 per cent complete and scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

President Ruto also issued a KSh7.95 million Women Enterprise Fund cheque to 18 women’s groups in Nandi County. The funds will support women-led businesses, boost incomes and improve livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the President flagged off the KSh351 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County, to connect 3,851 households to electricity.

In Kapsabet town, he addressed residents and tupdated them on the Government’s transformation progress in the county and the country.

He said the Government is committed to building 12km of roads within the town and announced plans to expand the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road into a four-lane highway.

Later, the President opened the Mother and Child Health Complex at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital in Emgwen Constituency, to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the region.

He also laid the foundation stone for the KSh500 million Kapsabet County Referral Hospital Complex, scheduled to be completed, in March 2027.

The new 120-bed complex will increase the hospital’s total capacity to 670 beds and expand access to specialised healthcare services, including ICU, HDU, maternity theatres and renal care.