Gachagua defends Uhuru, says retirement does not mean silence

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come to the defence of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta amid rising criticism from Kenya Kwanza leaders regarding his involvement in local political affairs.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Kajiado County, Gachagua, who now leads the DCP party, asserted that Kenyatta retains his full constitutional rights to express his views, engage politically, and participate in national discourse, despite having left office.

“Uhuru still has an opinion, he still retains his constitutional rights to express his opinion, to have a political choice, to have freedom of expression, to have freedom of assembly, so please, leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone,” Gachagua said.

He condemned what he described as sustained attacks against the former Head of State, accusing Kenya Kwanza leaders of prioritising personal attacks over addressing governance challenges.

“Hawa viongozi wa Kenya Kwanza…kila mahali wanatukana Rais Uhuru Kenyatta…Uhuru Kenyatta ni kiongozi wetu, amestaafu, lakini si kusema because he is retired, his mind has retired,” he stated.

Gachagua urged Kenyatta not to be intimidated, emphasising that his continued engagement is vital for national governance and accountability.

“I want to ask my elder brother, Uhuru Kenyatta, not to be intimidated. You are a Kenyan, a senior citizen, and you have a constitutional right to express yourself,”

“Uhuru Kenyatta, I want to urge you, please, don’t chicken out. History will judge you very harshly if you get intimidated and shy away from assisting this country to get good governance.” he said.

The former Deputy President also indicated that the opposition would rally behind Kenyatta and might seek his support in future political efforts, including the next general election.

“Uhuru Kenyatta alifanya kazi yake, sasa yeye apumzike akiwa nyumbani. Lakini tunasema tukimuhitaji tutaita yeye. Tukiona William Ruto ametuweza, tutaita Uhuru Kenyatta kutusaidia,” he noted.

“If the situation so demands that we recall President Uhuru Kenyatta from retirement to come and help us to fix this country and get good governance, we shall do so. I will personally go to his home to ask for his help,” the former Deputy President added.

Gachagua also dismissed threats to withdraw Kenyatta’s retirement benefits, warning against what he termed political intimidation.

“Mwache kutisha Uhuru Kenyatta, eti mtatoa marupurupu yake akiendelea kuongea. Uhuru Kenyatta si maskini. Hata mkiondoa marupurupu yake, Uhuru ataendelea kukula na kunywa,” he stated.

“Mimi nataka kumwambia Rais Uhuru Kenyatta, mimi mwenyewe na watu wangu tutamlinda. Hatutakubali Uhuru Kenyatta atukanwe na mtu yeyote.”

He argued that retirement should not be equated with silence, noting that former presidents globally continue to play advisory and political roles after leaving office.