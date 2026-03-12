Ishmael Azeli and Issa Amwari ready for WRC Rally Challenge

Kenyan rally drivers Ishmael Azeli and Issa Amwari are gearing up to compete in the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Championship, set to take place this week from March 12 to 15 in Naivasha, bringing together elite competitors from across the world.

The two drivers have received a major boost following the backing of Kenya Breweries Limited’s White Cap brand, which is supporting their preparations and participation in this year’s edition of the iconic rally.

As part of the partnership, the two drivers will also work with the brand to promote responsible drinking and positive rally culture among fans during the rally season.

The drivers will take fans behind the scenes of rally preparation, sharing insights into training sessions, vehicle preparation, route reconnaissance, and the realities of competing in one of the toughest rallies in the world. The content will aim to inspire fans while promoting responsible celebration of motorsport culture.

Azeli, who will compete in the WRC2 and the Africa Rally Championship categories and will be navigated by John Ngugi, says his preparations are on track as he gets ready to tackle the challenging gravel terrains of Naivasha.

The Kenyan driver will debut a Subaru WRX NR4 at this year’s rally, having upgraded from the Mitsubishi Evo 9 he used during last year’s edition.

“We have been putting in a lot of work ahead of this year’s rally. The team has been focused on preparing the new car and ensuring everything is in place for the demanding conditions that the Safari Rally is known for. We are grateful to White Cap for believing in our journey and giving us the support needed to compete at this level,” said Azeli.

On his part, Issa Amwari, who will compete in a Škoda Fabia R5 and will be navigated by Dennis Mwenda, will participate in the WRC2 and the Africa Rally Championship categories.

He expressed confidence ahead of the rally, noting that White Cap’s support has strengthened the team’s preparations.

“The Safari Rally is one of the toughest rallies in the world, and preparation is everything. We have been working hard as a team to ensure the car is ready for the conditions in Naivasha, which can change very quickly. Having White Cap supporting us is a huge motivation because it allows us to focus on competing and representing Kenya well on the global stage,” said Amwari.

Known as the toughest event on the World Rally Championship calendar, the Safari Rally blends high-speed plains, rocky tracks, deep fesh-fesh sand and unpredictable weather, making reliability just as important as outright pace.

For Kenyan fans, the spotlight will once again be on the homegrown crews hoping to shine against the world’s elite, with the two White Cap-backed drivers aiming for strong finishes in both the WRC2 and African Rally Championship standings.

Speaking on the partnership, Rediet Yigezu, KBL Senior Brand Manager said the brand remains committed to supporting Kenyan motorsport and local talent.

“White Cap has a long-standing connection with motorsport in Kenya, and supporting drivers like Ishmael Azeli and Issa Amwari reflects our commitment to growing the sport and giving Kenyan talent the platform to compete at the highest level. The Safari Rally is an iconic event that celebrates adventure, resilience and the beauty of our landscapes, values that strongly align with our brand,” she said.

At the front of the field, the Rally1 category features a stacked lineup from the three factory teams.

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT arrives as the team to beat, fielding a formidable trio led by eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, alongside defending champion Elfyn Evans and rising star Oliver Solberg. Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta and Finland’s Sami Pajari add further depth to Toyota’s lineup.

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team counters with defending world champion Thierry Neuville, joined by Adrien Fourmaux and experienced Finn Esapekka Lappi.

Meanwhile, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team will field the Ford Puma Rally1, driven by Irish duo Joshua McErlean and Jon Armstrong.

For drivers and fans alike, the Safari Rally remains one of the most demanding and most thrilling events on the global rally calendar.