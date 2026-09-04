Mr Lenny to debut new album over the weekend

Mr Lenny, one of the defining musical voices of the 2000s and a formative figure in East African urban music, has announced the release of his debut album, Hisia Zangu by Sapat Music.

The album launch will take place on Saturday, September 5, at Bla Bla Nairobi, Fortis Tower, Woodvale Grove, Westlands.

Spanning twelve tracks, Hisia Zangu is a deeply personal record rooted in Mr Lenny’s experience as both an artist and a man who came of age at the centre of a regional music revolution.

The project pairs his signature melodic warmth with sleek Afro-pop production, resonant live instrumentation, and lyrical depth that speaks directly to the realities of life and love in modern Kenya.

For a generation that grew up singing his hooks off compilation CDs and late-night radio, the album is a reunion and an introduction for those who are meeting him for the first time.

Speaking about the album, Mr Lenny said: “This album is my most honest work. Every song on it comes from something I actually lived, actually felt. Hisia Zangu means my feelings, and that is exactly what this is. I want people to hear themselves in it.”

Mr Lenny of the ‘Leo’ and ‘Baby don’t go’ fame rose to prominence in the late 1990s, and is widely credited with exporting Kenya’s urban music scene to the region.

Mr Lenny was among the voices in the Ogopa label that built the blueprint for what became known as Boomba and, in doing so, became one of the artists who defined a decade of East African popular culture.

On Hisia Zangu, he does not try to replicate what made him familiar. Instead, he builds on it.

According to the statement released about the album, “the production reflects where East African sound has arrived in 2026, drawing on Afrobeats architecture and layered live instrumentation while staying grounded in the melodic instincts that have always been central to his craft.

“The lyrics move between Swahili and English with the ease of everyday Nairobi speech, touching on romantic longing, personal growth, and the weight of time. It is music that does not ask the listener to choose between memory and the present.”

The night will feature a live performance by Mr Lenny alongside select tracks from Hisia Zangu presented in full for the first time. Doors open at 7:00 PM.