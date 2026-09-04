Disney star Carla Jeffrey dead at 33

US actress Carla Jeffery, who was known for appearing in the 2018 Disney Channel movie ‘Zombies’ and its two sequels, has died at 33.

Announcing the news, her agent Carla Alexander described her as a “beautiful, vibrant and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room”.

Jeffery played cheerleader Bree in ‘Zombies’ and its follow-ups in 2020 and 2022, and previously had a recurring role in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ as one of the Black family, who moved in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina.

No cause of death has been given.

Her management company, Alexanders Talent, wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery.

“For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.

“We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.

“Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time. Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

‘A light that shines bright’

Jeffery’s twin brother Carlon, who is also an actor, reposted that statement as well as a clip of his sister on a beach and a screenshot of an undated text message.

“Hey Sis, call me back when you get this. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon & back sis,” it read.

“I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don’t let anyone dim that light, even yourself.

“The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. Pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next.”

Her co-stars also paid tribute, with Chandler Kinney, who played Willa in ‘Zombies’, writing that the actress’s death “doesn’t feel real”.

“Carla. The sweetest, most sparkly gal. You made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity,” Kinney wrote.

“I think part of why you brought such effervescence to Bree (aside from your immense talent) is because that’s really who you were in your heart; a bubbly, vivacious heart-of-gold cheerleader who loved nothing more than to uplift those around her.”

Milo Manheim, who played Zed, shared a series of photos with the caption: “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”