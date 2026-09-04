Music

Diddy’s release date changed to February 5

Combs also still faces upwards of 70 civil lawsuits across the USA, with the most recent filed in June by a former child actor.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Diddy at the 2023 Met Gala/Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Convicted rapper and business mogul Sean Diddy Combs is set to be released from prison on February 5, 2028, according to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records, US media reports.

The rapper, who was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, was sentenced in July 2025 to four years in prison.

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Combs was initially set for release on May 8 but it was pushed to November amid reports that “he created and consumed alcohol in prison, which his representative denied at the time.”

His release date has changed multiple times for several reasons, from January 24, to February 20 due to a reported prison fight, to February 28, to April 25, and now to February 5, not in that order.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been trying to appeal his conviction ever since a jury found him guilty of transporting several women – including two former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and an anonymous “Jane,” along with sex workers – for the purpose of paid sexual encounters.

Ahead of his initial sentencing last year, Combs wrote a letter to the judge stating he got sober “for the first time in 25 years,” had been attending therapy and started a mentorship program for his fellow inmates.

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Combs also still faces upwards of 70 civil lawsuits across the USA, with the most recent filed in June by a former child actor.

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