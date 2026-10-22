County News

MTRH isolates one person for 21-day Ebola monitoring

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret has placed one person under a 21-day monitoring period as a precaution against Ebola.

According to the hospital’s CEO Dr Philip Kirwa, the person was identified through contact tracing involving confirmed Ebola cases and placed in quarantine for monitoring.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In a statement, Dr. Kirwa clarified that quarantine or isolation does not automatically mean a person has contracted the disease.

He explained that individuals who may have been exposed to the virus are monitored for symptoms throughout the incubation period.

Kenya has recorded nine confirmed cases of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease, including one death, since the outbreak was reported on October 6, 2026.

The latest case, confirmed on October 19, involved a 24-year-old man who is a close family member of the first patient.

Githurai: Traders allocated stalls in new market
Milestone as reformed KEMSA feted with global leadership award
PS Oluga calls for quality, timely completion of Ksh1B Meru Hospital upgrade
Duale presides over Volunteer Medical Programme for Cochlear Implantation

The Ministry of Health has maintained that the infections are part of one cluster, with no evidence of wider transmission in the community.

Health authorities have traced 134 of the 135 people identified as contacts of confirmed cases.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus are being monitored for 21 days, the maximum incubation period for Ebola, to establish whether they develop symptoms.

Ministry signs pact to boost quality education in 3 Counties
Kiambu steps up crackdown on counterfeit alcoholic drinks
Former Nairobi provincial commissioner convicted in Ksh1.35B land fraud case
First Lady launches third women Correctional workshop in Mombasa
Siaya leaders ask police to speed up probe of slain Wells Fargo HR
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PS Oluga calls for accountability, fast-tracking of healthcare digitisation
Next Article Ruto set to visit Ukambani this Saturday
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Bus driver charged over fatal Awasi crash that killed two TUM students
County News
Ruto set to visit Ukambani this Saturday
Local News NEWS
PS Oluga calls for accountability, fast-tracking of healthcare digitisation
County News NEWS
Key summit to bridge skills gap, expand cross-border job opportunities for youth
Technology Technology

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Kenya strengthens ties with US FDA to enhance pharmaceuticals regulations 

County NewsNEWS

Governor Waiguru joins Achani for G7 empowerment program in Kwale

County NewsNEWS

Nakuru: 302 gang members arrested in crackdown against criminal activities

County NewsFeatures

Gov’t reaffirms commitment to gender equality, inclusion

Show More