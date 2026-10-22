MTRH isolates one person for 21-day Ebola monitoring

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret has placed one person under a 21-day monitoring period as a precaution against Ebola.

According to the hospital’s CEO Dr Philip Kirwa, the person was identified through contact tracing involving confirmed Ebola cases and placed in quarantine for monitoring.

In a statement, Dr. Kirwa clarified that quarantine or isolation does not automatically mean a person has contracted the disease.

He explained that individuals who may have been exposed to the virus are monitored for symptoms throughout the incubation period.

Kenya has recorded nine confirmed cases of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease, including one death, since the outbreak was reported on October 6, 2026.

The latest case, confirmed on October 19, involved a 24-year-old man who is a close family member of the first patient.

The Ministry of Health has maintained that the infections are part of one cluster, with no evidence of wider transmission in the community.

Health authorities have traced 134 of the 135 people identified as contacts of confirmed cases.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus are being monitored for 21 days, the maximum incubation period for Ebola, to establish whether they develop symptoms.