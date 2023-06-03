Mudavadi presents Kenya’s position to restore peace in DRC

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Saturday represented President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory countries of the framework agreement for Peace, Security and Co-operation (PSC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region.

This is the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The Prime CS presented Kenya’s position in efforts to restore peace and stability in Congo (DRC) and Sudan.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was also in attendance participated in the summit which is a follow-up on the progress and new developments emerging after the previous summit in Bujumbura, Burundi late in May.

Heads of state and government from various African countries present called on warring parties in DRC to engage in a meaningful and honest dialogue to resolve the prevailing conflict.

Kenya’s commitment to supporting its neighbors in their quest for lasting peace and stability is in line with the African Union’s goal of promoting African solutions to African problems.

By working together, African countries can address the root causes of conflict and build a more peaceful and prosperous continent.

Mudavadi was accompanied by Aurelia Rono, PS State Department for Parliamentary Affairs, Charge D’Affaires at Kenyan Embassy in Angola Andrew Mujivane and a Team from the Kenyan Foreign Affairs charged with the DRC Peace Process.

Earlier in the Day the Prime CS held a Pre-Summit meeting with Alfred Mutua and the Kenyan team who briefed him on the progress the talks and Peace Progress had taken since the Burundi Summit.