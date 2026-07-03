Mudavadi to push stronger protections for Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia during his three-day official visit to Riyadh, aiming to enhance labor protections and expand bilateral cooperation.

The visit, scheduled for July 3-5, will include high-level political consultations with senior Saudi government officials as Kenya seeks to deepen its strategic partnership with a key Gulf region ally.

According to a statement from Director of Press Service Jacob Ng’etich, Mudavadi, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, will advocate for stronger safeguards for Kenyan migrant workers. This includes improved labor standards, enhanced protection of workers’ rights, and better mechanisms for resolving labor disputes.

“A key priority of the discussions will be the welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, which hosts over 300,000 Kenyans,” said Ng’etich.

He added that the Prime Cabinet Secretary will discuss “ethical recruitment practices, better working conditions, and closer cooperation in safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Kenyan nationals employed in the Kingdom.”

The consultations will also cover a broad range of bilateral and regional priorities, including peace and security, international cooperation, labor migration, trade, investment, and collaboration in multilateral forums.

Kenya will additionally seek to expand economic ties by pursuing greater access for its exports to the Saudi market and encouraging increased Saudi investment. Ng’etich noted that Nairobi aims to boost exports of tea, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other horticultural products while exploring opportunities to diversify its export basket.

Discussions are expected to explore cooperation in agriculture and food security, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism, healthcare, education and skills development, the digital economy, logistics, aviation, maritime transport, manufacturing, and climate resilience.

The two governments will also review progress under existing bilateral agreements and identify new areas of cooperation to accelerate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and deliver shared prosperity.

Ng’etich emphasized that the visit reflects Kenya’s commitment to strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia through sustained diplomatic engagement and a people-centered foreign policy.

“The visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and forms part of Kenya’s sustained diplomatic engagement to deepen political, economic, and people-to-people ties with one of the country’s key partners in the Gulf region,” he stated.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Kenya’s leading partners in the Middle East, with cooperation spanning labor mobility, trade, investment, development financing, and regional diplomacy. Kenyan officials anticipate the visit will strengthen existing ties, open new opportunities for economic collaboration, and improve protections for Kenyan nationals working in the Kingdom.