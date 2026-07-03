Youth urged to embrace government empowerment programmes

Young people in Homa Bay County have been urged to take advantage of government empowerment programmes to improve their livelihoods and avoid being manipulated by politicians into engaging in violence and other unlawful activities.

Homa Bay Town Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mwayaya said unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges facing the youth, making many of them vulnerable to exploitation through political activities that offer only temporary financial gains.

He regretted that some young people were being lured with cash handouts to participate in violent demonstrations and other illegal activities, exposing themselves to unnecessary risks instead of pursuing sustainable economic opportunities.

“We have realised that many young people lack employment opportunities and information about government programmes. Some are being used by politicians because they are desperate for income. We want them to know there are better opportunities available through government initiatives,” said Mwayaya.

He spoke on Thursday during a youth sensitisation baraza held in Homa Bay Town.

Mwayaya said the forum brought together officers from various government departments, including Youth Affairs, Social Development and the National Registration Bureau, to educate young people on government initiatives designed to promote economic empowerment, self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

He urged the youth to seek information from government offices on available programmes instead of depending on handouts from politicians.

“Our youth should embrace government empowerment initiatives to improve their lives through legitimate programmes and avoid activities that may expose them to conflict with the law,” he added.

Homa Bay Sub-County Youth Officer Ben Omeno encouraged young people to actively participate in government projects whenever opportunities arise.

He highlighted the Business Development Support (BDS) Programme, which provides grants of up to Sh50,000 to support young entrepreneurs in starting or expanding their businesses.

Omeno also said the On-the-Job Experience Programme places youth in apprenticeship positions for five months while providing monthly stipends to enable them acquire practical skills and workplace experience.

He further encouraged skilled youth without formal academic qualifications to enrol in the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, where they can be assessed and certified through the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), enabling them to access better employment opportunities.

Social Development Officer Lilian Wandera urged youth groups to register with the Department of Social Development through the eCitizen platform to enable them access government support and other empowerment opportunities.

She said the department is currently undertaking online registration and updating records of community groups across Homa Bay County to ensure they benefit from government programmes.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay Sub-County Registrar of Persons Collins Saruchon called on all eligible youth aged 18 years and above to apply for national identity cards and collect those already processed.

Saruchon said many applicants had failed to collect their identity cards, adding that his office was working with chiefs and village elders to ensure the documents reach their rightful owners.

He noted that possession of a national identity card enables young people to access government services, employment opportunities, financial services and voter registration.

Government officials also encouraged the youth to join organised community groups, engage in productive economic activities and work closely with government institutions to improve their livelihoods and contribute to national development.