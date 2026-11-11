Kenyan film gets boost with dedicated cinema release day

Kenyan movies and African film in general will get a dedicated release day dubbed ‘Indie Thursdays’ aimed at boosting film distribution in the country.

This comes following a partnership between Bigger Motion and Century Cinemax.

“We at Century Pictures see this as a good opportunity to bridge the gap between the commercial cinema sector, and the local industry. There’s a lot of money being left on the table by the local producers, but with this initiative, we hope there will be positive learning lessons both ways that can go towards growing the local scene,” said Jotham Micah, Head of Marketing EA, Century Pictures.

Mr Micah also added that they were anticipating audience response.

“I am happy our sister business, Century Cinemax, can be involved in this shared vision between us and Bigger Motion, as there can never be too much content for cinema! Implementing enough lead time when it comes to marketing something key to us, and we cannot wait to see how the audience responds to this.”

The new monthly theatrical series will begin at Two Rivers Mall on Thursday, November 26 with the Kenyan documentary ‘How to Build a Library’ followed by an exclusive live Q&A.

Screening on the last Thursday of every month at Century Cinemax, Two Rivers Mall, the initiative responds to the critical need for consistent exhibition platforms that nurture audiences, build cinema-going culture, and expand access to bold, diverse storytelling from across the continent and its global diaspora.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Maia Lekow and Christopher King (The Letter, Circle & Square Productions), ‘How To Build A Library’ follows writer Wanjiru “Shiro” Koinange and publisher Angela Wachuka, founders of the non-profit Book Bunk.

The film chronicles their ambitious, eight-year endeavor to restore and decolonise Nairobi’s iconic McMillan Memorial Library, a stately, neoclassical landmark that stood as a whites-only space until 1958.

As the duo navigates bureaucratic hurdles, civic politics, and the enduring ghosts of Kenya’s colonial history, ‘How to Build a Library’ becomes a powerful exploration of public heritage, collective memory, and the reclamation of shared cultural spaces.

Indie Thursdays is intended to bridge the gap between acclaimed African titles and local audiences. The series aims to establish independent film as a sustainable, recurring theatrical fixture rather than a rare festival occurrence.

“We know there is an audience for African cinema, but audiences grow through consistency. Indie Thursdays is about creating a regular home for audiences to discover stories from across Africa and its diaspora, connect with filmmakers, and be part of a growing community around independent film,” Chloe Genga, Head of Impact and Distribution, Bigger Motion said. “Through a consistent monthly platform, we’re not only showcasing incredible films, we’re building the audiences that will sustain them for years to come, while creating opportunities for new audiences to discover African cinema. We’re excited to partner with Century Cinemax on this journey.”