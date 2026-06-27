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TSC reaffirms commitment to CBE, funding and promotions

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s education sector through increased funding, teacher promotions and the full implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 49th KESSHA Annual Conference 2026, TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi said the education sector was undergoing a significant transformation aimed at equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

He further emphasised the critical role of principals in strengthening schools, fostering collaborative leadership, and nurturing competencies that prepare learners for a dynamic future.

He challenged them to embrace their evolving role as instructional leaders by promoting learner-centred teaching approaches.

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“Principals are expected to become instructional leaders who support learner-centred pedagogy and prepare students for life and work in the twenty-first century.” He said.

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