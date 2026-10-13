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‎G7 to convene National Women leadership forum

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

The Council of Governors Women Caucus (G7), is set to convene a meeting with all women representing County Assemblies (MCAs) from across the 47 Counties and women political aspirants ahead of next year’s General elections. 

Women leaders from Parliament and the national government are also expected to attend the meeting which will be held in Nairobi, Safari Park Hotel today.

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The forum, themed “Catalyzing Women’s Leadership for 2027 and beyond”, seeks to advance transformational women leadership by consolidating women’s voices and political efforts under a single, coordinated and unified agenda.

More to follow…

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