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Murkomen dismisses claims of parallel units, says police reforms in top gear

MINA Media
By MINA Media
3 Min Read

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed reports of the existence of a parallel command chain within the National Police Service, terming the claims false and misleading.

“Those who are suggesting that there are units in the NPS that operate outside the command of the IG are false propagandists,” he said.

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While defending the conduct of the police and expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the CS reiterated that the Government will continue to support the Service and protect it from external interference.

“We will continue to support the independence of the NPS from any external interference,” he said.

Murkomen noted that the Government was steadfast in implementing the recommendations of the Maraga-led National Taskforce on Police Reforms aimed at building a Police Service that is professional, properly equipped and people-centred.

“One of the things that have been done is to improve the curriculum. It now includes training on human rights, constitutionalism and the rule of law,” he said.

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The CS noted that other reforms include the modernisation of equipment and integration of technology into security operations and service delivery, improvement of police welfare, including access to medical care, better remuneration and expansion of the police housing programme.

“We are focusing more on mental health, making sure medical facilities and insurance cover are improved, and also their basic salary has increased significantly,” he noted.

Murkomen spoke at the National Police College in Embakasi during the 59th Passing-Out Parade of Administration Police Service recruits.

He commended the new officers for successfully completing their training, noting that their deployment will complement efforts to combat banditry and terrorism, enhance border security, strengthen response capabilities and address personnel shortages within the Service.

Presiding over the ceremony, President William Ruto reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to police reforms, noting that they are anchored in the public interest.

“This entire reform programme is undertaken in the public interest and financed with public resources,” the President said.

The President urged the officers to enforce law and order with restraint, accountability and humanity.

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