International NewsLocal NewsNEWS

Kenya, Korea seek to deepen ties through technology, investment

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya and South Korea are seeking to deepen their long-standing bilateral relations by shifting the focus from traditional aid to technology, innovation and investment.

Speaking during the Kenya-Korea Cultural and Networking Forum 2026, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the two nations have travelled a shared journey for over six decades moving together in solidarity from comparable economic beginnings at Kenya’s independence to a future economic transformation, rather than aid, define the partnership.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

He said this journey demonstrates the immense potential for Kenya to achieve economic transformation, while drawing valuable lessons from Korea’s development experience.

Mudavadi said this partnership is part of what is shaping the National Conversation on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030.

“Together, we must strengthen these networks and connections to advance shared opportunities and deepen sustainable prosperity for our peoples.” he said.

“I note that over 2,400 Kenyan public sector leaders, policy experts, technical specialists and corporate leaders are beneficiaries of the training programmes of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and now form part of this valuable alumni network,” Mudavadi added.

Mombasa: One arrested as police seize bhang worth Ksh25M in Kiembeni
Ruto: Govt to enhance training on emerging threats
Chinese manufacturers to scale up investments in Kisumu
The making of a Kamba Chief: Chief Kyalo Muli

The Kenya-Korea Cultural and Networking Forum 2026 gave an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and lay ground for advancing the Kenya-Korea bilateral relations and people to people relations.

MCK, KMRC forge partnership to enhance financial reporting
Chonyi language New Testament Bible unveiled in Kilifi
NEMA bans use of plastic garbage disposal bags
Africa demands predictable climate finance as COP30 talks intensify
Busia County to undertake mass drug administration to control bilharzia
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Business activity weakens in August as price of raw materials soar
Next Article Affordable housing, modern markets take centre stage as Ruto tours Kajiado
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Murkomen dismisses claims of parallel units, says police reforms in top gear
Local News NEWS
Mama Rachel calls for greater investment in children with special needs
County News NEWS
Affordable housing, modern markets take centre stage as Ruto tours Kajiado
Local News NEWS
Business activity weakens in August as price of raw materials soar
Business Local Business

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Cyberattack on CNSS: Initial review of leaked documents reveals many are false, Inaccurate or distorted

President William Ruto when he met Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands at State House, Nairobi
FeaturedLocal News

President Ruto: We must get universal healthcare right

County News

DPP appeals Waititu’s acquittal in money laundering case

International News

FINTEX Summit: Calls heighten for alternative financial market technologies

Show More