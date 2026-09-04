Kenya, Korea seek to deepen ties through technology, investment

Kenya and South Korea are seeking to deepen their long-standing bilateral relations by shifting the focus from traditional aid to technology, innovation and investment.

Speaking during the Kenya-Korea Cultural and Networking Forum 2026, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the two nations have travelled a shared journey for over six decades moving together in solidarity from comparable economic beginnings at Kenya’s independence to a future economic transformation, rather than aid, define the partnership.

He said this journey demonstrates the immense potential for Kenya to achieve economic transformation, while drawing valuable lessons from Korea’s development experience.

Mudavadi said this partnership is part of what is shaping the National Conversation on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030.

“Together, we must strengthen these networks and connections to advance shared opportunities and deepen sustainable prosperity for our peoples.” he said.

“I note that over 2,400 Kenyan public sector leaders, policy experts, technical specialists and corporate leaders are beneficiaries of the training programmes of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and now form part of this valuable alumni network,” Mudavadi added.

The Kenya-Korea Cultural and Networking Forum 2026 gave an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and lay ground for advancing the Kenya-Korea bilateral relations and people to people relations.