Affordable housing, modern markets take centre stage as Ruto tours Kajiado

President William has reiterated his commitment to equitable development across the country, saying his administration will not relent in ensuring that every region benefits from national investments and development programmes.

Speaking during his development tour of Kajiado County, Ruto said government investments in housing, markets and other public infrastructure are aimed at improving living conditions, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities for communities across the country.

The head of state particularly emphasised the need to improve living conditions for police officers and students in learning institutions, noting that decent accommodation is central to their welfare and productivity.

“We shall not be distracted by naysayers and busybodies who do not have a plan. Our journey to building dignity for every Kenyan will remain on course as we want Kenyans, including our students and police officers, to live in dignity and our traders to do business in decent markets.’’ Said Ruto.

Affordable housing

During the tour, the president inspected the Kajiado Town Police Housing Project, which will provide 100 housing units for police officers. He also inspected a 580-bed student accommodation project at Maasai National Polytechnic. The projects are part of the Government’s wider programme under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development to address accommodation needs among members of the disciplined forces and students.

Nationally, the Affordable Housing Programme is supporting the construction of 23,690 institutional and staff housing units for members of the disciplined forces. The Government is also developing 38,545 student housing units with capacity for 134,907 beds across public technical and vocational institutions and universities.

President Ruto also inspected the Kajiado Affordable Housing Project in Kajiado Central Constituency, which is currently 70 percent complete. The development will provide 196 housing units alongside commercial stalls, shops, a social hall, green spaces and other supporting facilities. More than 200 workers, mainly local youth and women, are currently engaged at the site.

In Loitoktok, the President inspected the Boma Yangu Loitoktok Affordable Housing Project, a Ksh2.18 billion development that will deliver 751 homes across eight residential blocks. The project will also include retail shops, an Early Childhood Development centre, green spaces and other community facilities.

More than 400 workers are expected to benefit from employment opportunities, while Ksh40 million worth of works has been ring-fenced for the Loitoktok Jua Kali Association.

Decent Markets for Mama Mboga

Ruto’s tour also highlighted investments aimed at strengthening local commerce. At Kimana, he inspected the Kimana Modern Market, which is 58 percent complete and will accommodate 1,000 traders. The Ksh327 million project includes smart stalls, a borehole, solar panels, a cold room and other facilities. More than Ksh30 million in contracts have been reserved for the local Jua Kali sector.

At Namanga, President Ruto inspected the Economic Stimulus Programme Market, which is 72 percent complete. The market is designed to accommodate 200 traders within the main facility and an additional 100 traders in external spaces.

The project also provides a borehole, solar energy, a cold room, smart stalls and other infrastructure to improve the trading environment. More than 100 local workers are currently engaged on the project, while contracts worth over Ksh6 million have been ring-fenced for the Namanga Township Jua Kali Association.

The President said the investments demonstrate the Government’s approach of taking development closer to communities while creating opportunities for young people, artisans, traders and businesses.

The Affordable Housing Programme currently has 282,000 units under development nationally, with the Government targeting the completion of 45,000 units by December 2026. The programme has so far supported 640,442 skilled and unskilled jobs, while Ksh61 billion in contracts has been reserved for Jua Kali artisans and SMEs.