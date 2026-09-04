Mama Rachel calls for greater investment in children with special needs

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has called for increased investment in the wellbeing and education of children with special needs, saying every child deserves a fair opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.

Speaking during a visit to St Luke’s School for the Deaf in Mbeere South, Embu County, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto acknowledged the goodwill message from President William Ruto to the school and emphasised the importance of investing in children with special educational needs.

“Investing in every child, including children with special educational needs, is an investment in Kenya’s future,” she said.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto commended St Luke’s School for the Deaf for its contribution to the education and development of children with hearing disabilities since its establishment in 1988.

“Founded by the ACK Diocese of Mount Kenya East and now serving learners here in Mbeere South, this school has created a place where children with deafness can learn, discover their talents, develop practical skills and prepare for a self-reliant future,” she said.

She said the school would work closely with the *Voice of Children Initiative* under her office through its three pillars of *Provision, Protection and Participation*

The pillars seek to ensure that children have access to the resources they need, grow up in safe and supportive environments, and have opportunities to express themselves and participate in matters that affect their lives.

During the visit, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto commissioned a school laboratory and urged partners to support institutions serving children with special needs. She also donated shoes and sanitary towels to the learners.

She further announced the launch of a modern computer laboratory at the school, supported by the Chandaria Foundation, equipped with computers and an interactive learning screen.

“Equally, through the generous support of our partners, the Chandaria Foundation, we have also launched a modern computer laboratory, equipped with computers and an interactive learning screen, to ensure that you keep pace with global education trends. May this laboratory and these tools help you discover, learn, create and build your future,” she said.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto also praised the school’s kitchen garden and tree nursery, describing them as a model of sustainable kitchen farming and environmental conservation.

“As we invest in learning, we must also ensure that our children are nourished and ready to learn. I am therefore pleased to support the school with 100 bags of rice and 70 bags of beans to strengthen the school feeding programme and contribute to the wellbeing of our learners,” she added.

St Luke’s School for the Deaf was recognised as a *First Lady’s Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) Champion* in both the 2024 and 2025 editions.

“This achievement is particularly close to my heart because FLAMA is about raising a generation that understands that caring for our environment is caring for our future,” First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto said.

Embu Deputy Governor Justus Mugo said the First Lady’s visit was a major boost to the school and the wider community, noting that the newly commissioned laboratory and the school’s fruit tree nursery would have a significant impact.

“The laboratory and fruit tree nursery will have a huge impact on the school,” he said.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr Esther Muoria, said the Government would develop a framework and partnerships to support the equipping of schools serving learners with special needs.

Principal Secretary for Gender Affairs and Affirmative Action Ann Wang’ombe thanked First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto for her continued efforts to uplift vulnerable members of society.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi said the Government and Parliament had enacted legislation aimed at strengthening support for persons with special needs.

He also commended the President Ruto administration for the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers, describing it as the largest teacher recruitment drive in the country’s history.

Senator Mundigi further urged residents and school-going children to embrace tree planting as part of efforts to combat climate change.