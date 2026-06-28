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Murkomen to Gachagua: You are ‘father of violence’

The CS accused the former DP of double-speak and deceiving people, saying Kenyans were beginning to see through his political deception.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has rebuked impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of fuelling divisive politics and violence and sponsoring criminal gangs, terming him the “father of violence”.

“The reason Gachagua fears me is that I know him, and I know he’s the father of violence in our country,” Mukomen said.

The CS also accused the former DP of double-speak and deceiving people, saying Kenyans were beginning to see through his political deception.

“He has conned people for far too long, but I want to tell him, ‘You can con some people some of the time, but you cannot con all the people all the time,” he added.

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Murkomen’s remarks come in the wake of what he described as failed attempts by opposition politicians to mobilise protests on Thursday, June 25.

He said some politicians were using violence and criminal gangs to advance their political agenda, warning that the government would take firm action against those found culpable.

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“Any person who is involved in recruiting gangs and criminals, we will deal with them decisively and in accordance with the law,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking at the Kimwogo Grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County at an event to promote the Kabiemit Community Empowerment Programme.

The initiative, the brainchild of Elgeyo Marakwet County MP Caroline Ngelechei in collaboration with the OKM Foundation complements the government’s national development agenda through job creation, financial inclusion and broad-based growth.

He was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, county assembly Speaker Lawi Kibire, MPs Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South) and Marianne Kitany (Aldai), MCAs and other leaders.

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