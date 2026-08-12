Nyong’o: Don’t link beyond Vision 2030 to next elections

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has called upon Kenyans not to link the conversation on Vision 2060 to the next general elections which are due in just about a year.

Speaking Wednesday in Nairobi during the launch of the National Conversation: Beyond 2030, the Kisumu Governor said that long-term development goals must rise above politics and transcend electoral cycles

“This conversation is not about the next general elections indeed one of the lessons that Kenya must learn from the countries that achieved socio-economic transformation in recent history in Asia for example is that long-term development goals must not be disrupted by electoral cycles and the political leadership that such elections bring up from time to time,” said Prof. Nyong’o.

He also clarified that the group mandated in designing Vision 2060 do not have a plan except for some guidelines on how to produce it.

“This meeting is therefore the first step in a journey that must not be rushed,” he said.

He called upon Kenyans to join in the conversation with a clear view of crafting Kenya’s future plan and build consensus on how best to achieve their goals for shared prosperity.

“Let us give ourselves reasonable time to have an inclusive conversation among Kenyans regarding the future of our nation,” He added.

In a special address to the nation last month, President William Ruto reaffirmed that the process will be inclusive, transparent and citizen-led because a national vision cannot be written by Government alone.