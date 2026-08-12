Local NewsNEWS

Nyong’o: Don’t link beyond Vision 2030 to next elections

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has called upon Kenyans not to link the conversation on Vision 2060 to the next general elections which are due in just about a year.

Speaking Wednesday in Nairobi during the launch of the National Conversation: Beyond 2030, the Kisumu Governor said that long-term development goals must rise above politics and transcend electoral cycles

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“This conversation is not about the next general elections indeed one of the lessons that Kenya must learn from the countries that achieved socio-economic transformation in recent history in Asia for example is that long-term development goals must not be disrupted by electoral cycles and the political leadership that such elections bring up from time to time,” said Prof. Nyong’o.

He also clarified that the group mandated in designing Vision 2060 do not have a plan except for some guidelines on how to produce it.

“This meeting is therefore the first step in a journey that must not be rushed,” he said.

He called upon Kenyans to join in the conversation with a clear view of crafting Kenya’s future plan and build consensus on how best to achieve their goals for shared prosperity.

Bomet County: TSC urged to review teachers’ promotions
Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier passes on
Senate invites EACC to probe suspected water graft in Kitui
Kenya Power to connect over 9,000 households with Ksh1.85B JICA funding

“Let us give ourselves reasonable time to have an inclusive conversation among Kenyans regarding the future of our nation,” He added.

In a special address to the nation last month, President William Ruto reaffirmed that the process will be inclusive, transparent and citizen-led because a national vision cannot be written by Government alone.

InsiderPR commits to helping local businesses with funding
Waiguru sets bold pace as Kirinyaga takes claim as Kenya’s next tourism powerhouse
PS Muthoni leads mosquito nets distribution exercise in Narok
Nyeri Governor orders salaries of 59 doctors on strike be stopped
Kenya is ready to host CHAN, says President Ruto
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya can attain first-world status through bold reforms – Prof Hino
Next Article Beyond Vision 2030: Mwangi, Kibati outline Kenya’s next path
- Advertisement -
Latest News
July customs revenue beats target after collection hit Ksh 92B
Business Local Business
Kenya gets new guide to escape middle income trap
Business Economy
Beyond Vision 2030: Mwangi, Kibati outline Kenya’s next path
Business
Kenya can attain first-world status through bold reforms – Prof Hino
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors to take plea Wednesday

County NewsNEWS

Nine dead after matatu plunges into Mbagathi River

Local NewsNEWS

First Lady launches strategy to plant 500 million trees by 2032

County NewsNEWS

DCI launches murder probe during a rally in Kakamega

Show More