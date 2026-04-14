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Mudavadi urges Kenyans to safeguard democracy, reject violence

Prime CS links peace and security to economic stability ahead of upcoming polls

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the importance of civic education, ethical voter mobilization, and the rejection of political violence as Kenya approaches the 2027 general elections.

Speaking while presiding over the opening ceremony of the 6th Legislative Summit of the County Assembly Forum in Mombasa, Mudavadi highlighted the need for targeted grassroots engagement, especially aimed at young voters, during the ongoing voter registration conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“IEBC is conducting voter registration. We must go for civic education and talk to our people because. Young people are telling you, si mtupange ndio twende tujiandikishe,” he said, calling attention to the rising demand for coordinated outreach efforts.

However, he expressed concern regarding emerging expectations for incentives, questioning the effectiveness of current voter engagement strategies.

“They (young people) are waiting to be mobilized. They are waiting to be incentivized. Where did we go wrong?” he asked.

Mudavadi cautioned against normalizing voter inducement, asserting that such practices undermine democratic principles. He reiterated that voting is a civic duty meant to serve the public good, not a transactional

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“We are beginning to see debates where somebody wants to be greased just to register as a voter,” he observed.

At the same time, the Prime CS urged both political leaders and citizens to reject violence. He stressed that as the country approaches the election period, maintaining peace must be a top priority.

“We are going to an election. We must make sure that we do not encourage violence. As we head to elections, we should not be underwriters of violence,” he stated.

Mudavadi described peace and stability as essential for economic prosperity, arguing that democratic processes can only flourish in secure environments.

“We want a democratic nation, a democratic process. That is where we shall build our nation. And that is why I’m asking you this fundamental question. What is the economic value of peace and security?” he remarked.

He further illustrated the importance of peace by referencing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

“Even with the best airport, it remains empty. There’s no maritime activity. Supply chains are being disrupted. Children are not going to school. Whether it’s in the Middle East, whether it is in a nation in Africa, what is the economic value of peace?” Mudavadi asked

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