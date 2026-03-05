Muturi to move to Court over early gazettement of polling stations ahead of 2027 polls

Former Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi has announced plans to move to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare and gazette all polling stations well in advance of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi said he will seek a court declaration requiring the electoral body to publish the official list of polling stations at least six months before the elections.

According to him, early publication of polling stations is essential to safeguard transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Speaking Thursday morning on a local radio show, Muturi warned that delays in gazetting polling stations could create opportunities for irregularities, including the emergence of so-called “ghost polling stations” and fictitious voters.

He argued that such loopholes could undermine public confidence in the electoral system if not addressed early.

“The IEBC must declare and gazette all polling stations well in advance. There should be no secrecy in matters that directly affect the credibility of elections,” the ex Siakago MP stated.

The former National Assembly Speaker emphasized that early disclosure would allow political parties, civil society organizations, and voters to verify polling stations and raise concerns before the election period.

He noted that transparency in the electoral infrastructure is a critical safeguard against manipulation of the vote.

His planned legal challenge comes amid growing public debate over electoral preparedness and voter register credibility as the country gradually begins preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Observers say the case, if filed, could have significant implications for electoral management by the IEBC, potentially forcing the commission to adopt stricter timelines for declaring polling stations and strengthening mechanisms to prevent electoral malpractice.

The move is also expected to intensify scrutiny of the electoral body’s preparations, particularly regarding voter registration, polling station management, and overall election transparency.