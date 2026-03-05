County NewsNEWS

Muturi to move to Court over early gazettement of polling stations ahead of 2027 polls

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Former Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi has announced plans to move to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare and gazette all polling stations well in advance of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi said he will seek a court declaration requiring the electoral body to publish the official list of polling stations at least six months before the elections.

According to him, early publication of polling stations is essential to safeguard transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Speaking Thursday morning on a local radio show, Muturi warned that delays in gazetting polling stations could create opportunities for irregularities, including the emergence of so-called “ghost polling stations” and fictitious voters.

He argued that such loopholes could undermine public confidence in the electoral system if not addressed early.

“The IEBC must declare and gazette all polling stations well in advance. There should be no secrecy in matters that directly affect the credibility of elections,” the ex Siakago MP stated.

Tech innovation cultivates new productive forces in China’s rural revitalization
Kenya asks Ford Foundation to share details of organizations it finances
Gachagua to attend funeral service for Maai Mahiu flood victims
Kenya is not in an international crisis, Mudavadi tells Azimio

The former National Assembly Speaker emphasized that early disclosure would allow political parties, civil society organizations, and voters to verify polling stations and raise concerns before the election period.

He noted that transparency in the electoral infrastructure is a critical safeguard against manipulation of the vote.

His planned legal challenge comes amid growing public debate over electoral preparedness and voter register credibility as the country gradually begins preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Observers say the case, if filed, could have significant implications for electoral management by the IEBC, potentially forcing the commission to adopt stricter timelines for declaring polling stations and strengthening mechanisms to prevent electoral malpractice.

The move is also expected to intensify scrutiny of the electoral body’s preparations, particularly regarding voter registration, polling station management, and overall election transparency.

Interior PS arrives in Embu ahead of Madaraka Day preparations
My church doesn’t own a mortuary, Pastor Ezekiel says
KNH to host Cochlear Implant Day Wednesday
Farmers in Laikipia urged to embrace German Alpine goats
President Ruto salutes fathers as pillars of family, society on Father’s Day
Share This Article
Previous Article Former World silver medalists Kibet and Krop headline team Kenya for World Indoors
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Former World silver medalists Kibet and Krop headline team Kenya for World Indoors
Athletics Sports
IMF wants Kenya to cut spending following Mideast conflict
Business Local Business
Mackenzie, seven others to face murder charges Shakahola massacre
County News NEWS
Kwale leaders rally behind UDA as 2027 elections draw near
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

DP asks for withdrawal of court cases frustrating Tea reforms

Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi warns against reckless utterances on AU chairperson’s quest

Local NewsNEWS

Libya Floods: Foreign Affairs CS expresses Kenya’s solidarity

Local News

Tribunal recommends reinstatement of suspended Judge Mohammed Kullow

Show More