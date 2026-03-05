AthleticsSports

Former World silver medalists Kibet and Krop headline team Kenya for World Indoors

Dismas Otuke
Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Former world silver medalists Noah Kibet and Jacob Krop are among six athletes (three male and three female) selected to represent Kenya at the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.

The team features a blend of experienced and emerging athletes across sprints and middle-distance races.

Kibet, who bagged silver in the 2022 World Indoor in Serbia, will compete in the 800 m, alongside 5,000 m world silver medallist Jacob Krop, who will run in the 3,000 m, while Brian Tinega will battle in the 400 m.

Olympian Susan Ejore will participate in the 1500 m, while Rosemary Longisa and Mercy Oketch will be Kenya’s flag bearers in the 800 m and 400 m, respectively.


