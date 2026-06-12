Mwakirunge residents urged to form committee for title deeds

Residents of Gung’ombe area in Mwakirunge, Mombasa County, have been urged to form a representative committee to facilitate efforts aimed at resolving longstanding land ownership disputes and issuing title deeds within the next 90 days.

Speaking during a public meeting with residents, Mombasa County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands Mohamed Hussein Amadoh said the county government was prioritising the regularisation of land ownership to end decades of uncertainty that have seen many residents labelled as squatters.

Amadoh said securing land tenure was the first step towards unlocking development projects and ensuring residents could enjoy long-term security.

“We want to sit together and subdivide the land so that everyone gets their title deed. Once you have a title deed, nobody will disturb you again. The story of squatters and landowners will come to an end,” he said.

He noted that the County Government was exploring plans for additional investments in the area, including a waste recycling facility and a Level Five hospital, but stressed that resolving land ownership issues remained the immediate priority.

According to Amadoh, development projects could only proceed smoothly once residents had acquired legal ownership documents.

Director of Surveys Rose Munupe said the County Government had joined hands with the National Government following a directive by President William Ruto to ensure residents in Mombasa receive title deeds within 90 days.

She said the Lands department had already begun consultations with local leaders and residents to understand the area’s history and address existing challenges before commencing the land adjudication process.

“Every area has its own history and challenges. That is why we have come to engage residents first and understand the issues before beginning the exercise,” she said.

Mwakirunge MCA Mwinyi Mtoto Hamisi welcomed the initiative, saying residents had waited for years to obtain title deeds and deserved to live without fear.

He called on residents and government officials to work together to ensure the process succeeds.

“We need title deeds so that our people can live without fear. Let us sit together and move forward,” he said.

However, some residents urged the county government to provide more information and follow the legal procedures governing public participation and project approvals.

James Boma, a resident who said he had lived in Gung’ombe for more than 30 years, called for greater transparency regarding the proposed projects and asked that formal notices be issued before any plans are implemented.

He said residents needed adequate time to analyse proposals and understand their implications.

“We are not rejecting development, but we want things done properly. Let there be gazette notices and proper public participation before decisions are made,” he said.

Another resident, Purity, said the community had endured years of hardship and marginalisation and urged leaders to prioritise title deeds before introducing other development initiatives.

“We have lived here for years under difficult conditions. What we want first is title deeds and then development,” she said.

In response to concerns raised by residents, Amadoh said the meeting marked the beginning of consultations and assured the community that all legal requirements, including public participation and advertisements, would be followed at the appropriate stages.

He argued that initial discussions with residents were necessary to ensure any formal process reflects the aspirations of the community.

The Lands CEC also urged residents to elect representatives from among women, youth and elders to spearhead discussions with the government, saying meaningful negotiations could not be conducted with hundreds of people at once.

“We are not choosing leaders for you. Select people you trust to represent you. They will relay whatever is agreed upon back to the community,” he said.

Amadoh, further, cautioned residents against allowing politics to interfere with the land ownership process, warning that some leaders could exploit the issue for personal gain ahead of elections.

“Land ownership is about people’s lives. Let us not turn it into politics. If we work together, we shall succeed,” he said.

He said the County Government, under Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, was committed to finding an amicable solution to the land problem and urged residents to embrace dialogue to avoid delaying the process.