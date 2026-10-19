NACADA advocates for expanded specialised drug courts

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is urging the Judiciary to expand its specialised courts dedicated to drug-related offences and organised crime.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday, NACADA Board Chairperson Dr Stephen Mairori proposed the establishment of dedicated magistrates’ courts in Embu and Eldoret. He also called for the reinstatement of Shanzu Law Court as a specialised court and the creation of a High Court with specific jurisdiction over organised crime.

Dr Mairori commended the Judiciary for establishing specialised courts, which handle cases of narcotic drug and psychotropic substance possession and trafficking. However, he stressed the necessity of broader coverage to enhance access to justice.

“We appreciate the specialised courts already in place, but coverage must expand,” he stated, highlighting the importance of dedicated courts in Embu and Eldoret, and the reinstatement of Shanzu to serve the Coast region.

In addition to court expansion, NACADA is advocating for specialised training for judicial officers and court users on alcohol and drug abuse. The agency also seeks improved sharing of research and crime data, alongside joint public education and prevention programmes.

The agency also wants the two institutions to explore the establishment of recovery treatment courts, which could strengthen the connection between the justice system and rehabilitation services for individuals affected by substance use disorders.

Chief Justice Koome welcomed the proposals, reiterating the Judiciary’s commitment to collaborating with NACADA on a coordinated response to drug abuse and organised crime.

She affirmed that training, information sharing, and public education would be pivotal to the partnership, and confirmed that the Judiciary would investigate potential frameworks for recovery treatment courts.

Both institutions agreed to bolster inter-agency cooperation. Their technical teams are tasked with developing proposals encompassing judicial training, information sharing, and the establishment of specialised courts.

The proposed measures aim to enhance the handling of drug-related offences and improve coordination among law enforcement, the courts, and rehabilitation services.