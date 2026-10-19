County NewsNEWS

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
1 Min Read

Kenya will honour 264 heroes and heroines during this year’s Mashujaa Day fete to be officiated by President William Ruto at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County.

National Heroes Council Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia says the council has identified individuals who have gone above and beyond in various disciplines to contribute to the country’s development.

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Among those identified will be individuals who will also be honored posthumously for their enduring legacies and sacrifices for the country.

This year’s celebration which will be co-hosted in three counties for the first time with several activities planned in the area of security, sports and business.

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Among the 14 categories listed are individuals who have contributed towards the liberation struggle, spiritual leadership, indigenous knowledge, cultural values and practices, arts, sports, scholarship professionalism among others.

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