You let Kenyans down, Savula tells MPs who supported Finance Bill 2023

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has criticized Members of Parliament who voted in favor of the controversial Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly, particularly those from the Azimio coalition saying they were a let down to Kenyans.

While speaking in Matungu Constituency in Kakamega County, Savula expressed deep concerns over the Kenya Kwanza Coalition MPs’ support for the bill emphasizing the importance of leaders listening to the views of the people.

In Migori, County Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed also criticized MPs who passed the bill terming it a clear indication that most MPs only fight for their interests as opposed to those of the electorate.

Regarding the 2023/2024 Budget Estimates, Mohammed claimed it did not reflect the needs and wishes of Kenyans.

The lawmaker noted that the budget should have laid emphasis on reducing the cost of living.