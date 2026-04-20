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Homa Bay: Double tragedy as funeral convoy crash kills two, leaves several injured

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read

A double tragedy struck a family in Homa bay when two relatives died after a vehicle in the funeral procession was involved in fatal accident during the collection of the body from a local morgue.

One of the fatalities was pronounced dead on the sport while three other mourners in the entourage suffered seriously injuries after their vehicle lost control and rolled near Kaduogo trading center along Mbita-Homa Bay County road.

37-year-old, Austine Ochieng and an unidentified boy who were among the fatalities reported while transporting the body of a relative from MED25 Kirindo Hospital mortuary in Mbita Sub-county to Kalamindi Village in Ndhiwa Sub-county.

According to the Assistant Chief of Central Kanyabala Sub-location Rose Abot, the impact of the accident threw Ochieng and the boy out of the vehicle before the vehicle ran over them.

Ochieng died on the spot while the boy died a few minutes later while receiving medication at Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, three other people sustained serious injuries and were admitted in the hospital.

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The Hospital Chief Executive Officer Vincent Oduor said the three patients were in a stable condition.

“The boy died on arrival in the hospital. Our health workers are handling the three patients and they are all out of danger.” Dr Oduor said.

Abot urged road users to be careful while using roads in the area.

“I advise road users to bide by traffic rules all the times,” Abot said.

The bodies were moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

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