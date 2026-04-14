PS Oluga affirms commitment to health financing reforms

The government has stepped up efforts to overhaul health financing, with a focus on accountability, efficiency and improved service delivery.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said the reforms are aimed at ensuring public investments in healthcare translate into measurable outcomes for citizens.

He spoke during a briefing on the progress of the Kenya Health Policy Platform and the Health Financing Framework.

During a consultative session with a technical committee led by Dr Nancy Njeru, Director of Healthcare Financing, Digital Health, Policy and Research Standards, Oluga stressed the need to align financing mechanisms with service delivery outcomes.

He noted that governance and accountability must remain central to the reform agenda.

The proposed Kenya Health Policy Platform seeks to bring together national and county governments, development partners and private sector players under a coordinated structure.

The framework is expected to minimise duplication and enhance efficiency in the use of resources.

The reforms are aligned with Kenya Vision 2030, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Universal Health Coverage, which form the backbone of the country’s long-term development strategy.

Oluga emphasised the need for practical, solutions-driven approaches across government systems, adding that efficiency gains are critical to strengthening healthcare delivery.

The next phase of the process will involve structured stakeholder consultations within a defined timeline to refine and validate the framework ahead of its rollout, as the government moves to realise sustainable and equitable universal healthcare.