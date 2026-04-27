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NACADA uproots two sacks of bhang in Trans Nzioa County, arrests suspect

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in collaboration with the National Police Service, conducted a successful intelligence-led operation in the Talau area of Trans Nzioa County as part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit drugs. This operation resulted in the uprooting of two sacks of bhang plantation from a residential compound and the arrest of a 22-year-old individual.

Following the operation, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa emphasised that the Authority continues to enhance its intelligence collection and multi-agency coordination efforts, specifically to protect children and youth, who remain the primary targets of drug traffickers.

“This operation is a direct result of actionable intelligence and seamless collaboration between NACADA and law enforcement. Our message is clear: we are watching, and we will not allow our children to become collateral damage in the profit-driven schemes of traffickers,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

Dr. Omerikwa further warned that with learning institutions now closed for the holiday break, young people are at heightened risk of exposure and recruitment into substance abuse. He urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to make use of NACADA’s toll-free helpline, 1192, to report any suspicious activities anonymously.

“Drug traffickers take advantage of unstructured time when schools are closed. We are countering this by intensifying our ground presence, working with local communities, and dismantling networks one operation at a time,” he added.

A community member from Talau, who spoke on condition of anonymity, praised the Authority’s efforts, noting that awareness creation initiatives have continued to boost knowledge among residents.

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“We now know what to look for and where to report. NACADA’s presence has given us courage. Today’s operation proves that our voices are being heard,” the resident said.

The Authority has urged members of the public to remain alert and continue sharing information that can lead to the arrest of those involved in drug trafficking, reaffirming that community partnership remains the backbone of sustainable prevention.

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