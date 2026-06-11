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North Rift water agency auditor arrested for demanding Ksh400,000 bribe

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency over allegations of soliciting a Ksh400,000 bribe from a contractor in exchange for a favourable audit report.

Michael Maleya Omondi was arrested in Eldoret following an operation conducted by EACC investigators after a complaint was lodged with the Commission.

According to EACC, the complainant alleged that the auditor had demanded money to influence the outcome of an audit exercise.

Acting on the report, investigators mounted an operation and apprehended the suspect after he allegedly received Ksh400,000 from the complainant.

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Omondi was processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 pending the conclusion of investigations and further action.

EACC said it remains committed to strengthening accountability and integrity in public affairs management, adding that enforcement action will continue against individuals implicated in corruption-related conduct.

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