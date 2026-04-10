Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to be operational next month

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be operational by May 1.

CS Murkomen made the remarks after meeting the technical committee overseeing the unit’s formation and rollout.

“In line with President William Ruto’s directive and the cooperation agreement between the National Government and Nairobi City County, we are committed to establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit by May 1,” he said.

The unit is designed to strengthen security in the high-population capital, making the city safer for residents, visitors, and investors.

The committee briefed the CS on the proposed structure, command framework, and rollout strategy, including key milestones achieved and the road ahead.

Discussions centred on improving coordination, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring the unit fully aligns with the National Police Service mandate.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit marks a significant step toward a more responsive, efficient, and accountable policing system, one ultimately aimed at enhancing safety and security for all residents,” CS Murkomen said.

The meeting was also attended by Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Internal Security Principal Administrative Secretary, Jacob Narengo, Internal Security Secretary Adminisration, Thomas Saka, NPS Director of Reforms, John Kamau, and other senior government officials.