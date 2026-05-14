FootballSports

Cherangany Unity Cup:Kapsara and Sibanga to face off in final

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Sibanga FC and Kapsara FC to face off in the final of this years Cheraa Unity Cup scheduled Saturday,May 16th at Zion Transend Stadium,Cherangany,Trans-Nzoia.

Enroute to the final Kapsara saw off Motcom Ynited 4-1 in the semis while Sibanga defeated City FC by a goal to nil.

The tournament which kicked off on February 22nd 2026 and attracted over 50 football clubs was organised ” to promote community spirit, security, and development”.The winner will pocket Ksh.1Million in prize money.Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his mining counterpart Ali Hassan Joho are expected to grace the final.

 

Police FC intensify training ahead of CAF Champions League return leg against Mogadishu City
Moraa to lead Kenyan trio in the hunt for 800m final slots in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 World Cup
Hervé Renard fired by Saudi Arabia,just two months before World Cup
NCBA launches initiative to elevate golfing experience amongst professionals and entrepreneurs
Share This Article
Previous Article Nairobi to host Government and Public Sector Project Management Conference
Next Article Bitok directs school heads to adopt proactive measures to curb unrest
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto: Science, innovation essential drivers of national growth
Local News Technology
Bitok directs school heads to adopt proactive measures to curb unrest
Local News
Nairobi to host Government and Public Sector Project Management Conference
County News NEWS
NACADA study uncovers synthetic drug threat and secret labs in Kenya
Local News

You May also Like

GolfSports

Patrick Kinyanjui and team win Limuru leg of KCB series

RallySports

WRC Safari Rally:Ogier takes lead winning 4 of 6 stages in day 2 action

FootballSports

Aubameyang joins Saudi side Al Qadsiah

RallySports

Nairobi set for hosting the start of 4th WRC Safari Rally since its return

Show More