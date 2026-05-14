Cherangany Unity Cup:Kapsara and Sibanga to face off in final

Sibanga FC and Kapsara FC to face off in the final of this years Cheraa Unity Cup scheduled Saturday,May 16th at Zion Transend Stadium,Cherangany,Trans-Nzoia.

Enroute to the final Kapsara saw off Motcom Ynited 4-1 in the semis while Sibanga defeated City FC by a goal to nil.

The tournament which kicked off on February 22nd 2026 and attracted over 50 football clubs was organised ” to promote community spirit, security, and development”.The winner will pocket Ksh.1Million in prize money.Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his mining counterpart Ali Hassan Joho are expected to grace the final.