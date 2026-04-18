Israeli army continues offensive in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli forces continued military operations in southern Lebanon on Saturday despite a ceasefire that took effect late Thursday night, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

In the Nabatieh district, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Deir Siriane village; Further south in Marjayoun, Israeli forces carried out large-scale home demolitions in the village of Taybeh, the news agency reported.

Israeli forces in Khiam sealed off the town entirely, blocking all entrances with earth mounds and barriers to prevent residents from returning. Separate reports confirmed further Israeli detonation operations inside the town.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Izzat Hammoud, the mayor of Bayt Lif village, urged Lebanese authorities to immediately halt ongoing Israeli demolitions, bulldozing, and home destruction.

Hammoud accused Israel of exploiting the ceasefire to continue violations, saying residents are still barred from returning to inspect their properties.

Hezbollah has so far refrained from retaliation, according to Lebanese officials.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time (2100 GMT), following an earlier announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.