NCIA trains detectives to boost crime scene investigations

The National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) has underscored the critical role of continuous professional development in enhancing investigative excellence amid evolving crime trends.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of a two-day Basic Crime Scene Investigation Workshop for detectives investigating cases within M-KOPA’s operational environment, NCIA Deputy Commandant Stephen Chacha noted that crime scene management is the foundation of every successful criminal investigation.

“Crime scene management is the foundation of every successful criminal investigation. The ability to identify, preserve and process evidence professionally often determines the strength of a case. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building investigative excellence through continuous learning and knowledge sharing,” said Chacha.

The training has brought together detectives from multiple regions to sharpen their skills in crime scene management, evidence preservation, documentation, collection and handling.

According to a statement, the programme aims to strengthen participants’ ability to conduct investigations that meet forensic and legal standards, ultimately improving the quality of evidence presented in court.

Chacha commended the collaboration between NCIA and M-KOPA, noting that strategic partnerships between law enforcement and the private sector play a vital role in strengthening investigative capacity, protecting businesses and enhancing public safety.

The workshop combines classroom instruction with practical demonstrations, giving participants hands-on experience in processing crime scenes linked to theft, fraud, vandalism and other offences commonly encountered within M-KOPA’s operations.

The initiative underscores NCIA’s commitment to building a highly skilled investigative workforce through quality training, modern forensic practices and strategic partnerships that strengthen criminal investigations and support the administration of justice.