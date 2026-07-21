Kenya to host Africa’s first Youth Hockey5s Championship

Nairobi is set to become the launchpad for a new era of African hockey when Kenya hosts the inaugural U18 Hockey5s Youth Africa Cup from 6 to 8 August 2026, a tournament that will double as the continent’s qualifying route to the first-ever FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup in December.

Organised by the African Hockey Federation in partnership with the International Hockey Federation, the event marks the first time a continental Youth Africa Cup has been staged under the Hockey5s format, a faster, smaller-sided version of the traditional game built for high scores, quick restarts, and constant action.

For Kenya, the significance runs deeper than simply hosting. The country becomes one of the first in Africa to stage a Youth Hockey5s continental championship at all, cementing its growing status as a pioneer of the format on the continent.

That reputation was first earned in January 2024, when Kenya’s men’s team reached the quarter-finals of the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, eventually finishing seventh after beating Trinidad and Tobago in the classification match, proof, organisers say, that Kenyan hockey can compete on the world stage in this newer discipline.

The stakes in Nairobi will be high. Both the men’s and women’s competitions will send their top two finishers through to the first-ever FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, a 12-team-per-gender global showpiece in December 2026.

Every continental federation gets just two qualification slots, meaning Africa’s best under-18 talents, players born between 2008 and 2011, will be fighting for a narrow path to the world stage from the outset.

There’s also a development angle to the story. Hockey5s, played five-a-side including a goalkeeper on a shrunken pitch, was designed by the FIH partly as a tool for growing the game among young players and fans who might find the traditional 11-a-side format less accessible.

Hosting a youth-focused continental championship gives Kenya a direct hand in shaping the next generation of African hockey talent, not just competing for medals itself.

The tournament will be played at the newly refurbished Dashmesh Hockey Stadium at Nairobi Sikh Union Club, with organisers still finalising logistical details ahead of the championship.

Taken together, the Youth Africa Cup is as much about infrastructure and legacy for Kenyan hockey as it is about the three days of competition — a chance to host, qualify, and inspire all at once.