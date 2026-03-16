SHA begins Ksh11.1B disbursement to settle health claims

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has commenced the disbursement of Ksh11.1 billion to healthcare providers to settle approved claims under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the payments, which started on Friday, March 13, will be released in batches to ensure a systematic and efficient transfer of funds to contracted medical facilities.

Mwangangi noted that the disbursement exercise will run through the coming week, with all successfully processed and approved claims expected to be fully settled by Thursday, March 19, 2026.

“This disbursement cycle will continue throughout the coming week and is projected to be fully concluded by Thursday, March 19, 2026. We wish to reassure all facilities that every successfully processed and approved SHIF claim will be settled within this period,” she said.

The SHA boss assured healthcare providers that the authority remains committed to supporting health facilities to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to the public.

She explained that the phased payment plan will allow time for batch processing and standard inter-bank clearing procedures before funds reflect in the respective facility accounts.

Dr Mwangangi urged facility administrators to allow the payment cycle to run its course and avoid raising inquiries on pending payments until the conclusion of the exercise.

However, she said facilities that will not have received payment for approved claims by the end of the cycle on March 19 can seek clarification from SHA support teams starting Friday, March 20.

“Should any facility not receive payment for their approved claims by the conclusion of this cycle, our dedicated support teams will be readily available from Friday, March 20, 2026, to provide the necessary clarifications and assist with reconciliations,” Dr Mwangangi said.