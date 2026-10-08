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NEMA seizes 90,695 banned plastic bags in Nairobi raid

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has intensified its nationwide crackdown on the banned plastic carrier and flat bags.

In a recent operation, enforcement officers raided a facility in Njiru, Nairobi, where illegal plastics bags were being manufactured and arrested five suspects, including the facility’s owner.

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According to a statement by NEMA, the team seized 90,695 single-use banned plastic bags during the raid.

The suspects were booked at the South B Police Station and thereafter released on cash bail pending arraignment at Kibera Law Courts.

NEMA reiterated that the ban on plastic carrier and flat bags remains strictly enforced across the country to protect the environment.

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“Under Section 144 of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA), individuals found manufacturing, importing, selling, or using banned plastics face severe statutory penalties,” NEMA stated.

Conviction carries monetary fines between Ksh. 2 million and Ksh. 4 million, imprisonment terms ranging from 1 to 4 years, or both, alongside the permanent forfeiture and destruction of all seized manufacturing equipment and materials.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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